Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

