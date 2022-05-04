Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,587,000 after acquiring an additional 912,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 341,321 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 99,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

