Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NYSE ORA traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORA shares. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

