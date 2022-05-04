Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.00

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 1184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODV shares. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.26.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko Development (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

