Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Issues Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

Ouster stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 2,294,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Ouster has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $594.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 438.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

