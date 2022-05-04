Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Issues Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.
Ouster stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 2,294,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Ouster has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $594.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
OUST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
