Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.30. Ouster shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 3,865 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 100.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

