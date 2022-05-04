Outfront Media Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,230. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

