Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,812. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

