Oxbull.tech Tops One Day Volume of $93,914.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $4.62 million and $93,914.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxbull.tech alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00217021 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00449505 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,443.07 or 1.88869313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxbull.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxbull.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxbull.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.