Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.10 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $42.10 million and $1.16 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,999.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.16 or 0.07367237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00263231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.97 or 0.00743543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.66 or 0.00552974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00072974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005813 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,160,590 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

