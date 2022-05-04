Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 254,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

