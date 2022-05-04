Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.

OXSQ opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

