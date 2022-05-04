Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $48,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,323 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

