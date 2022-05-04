Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $69.78. 31,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,617 shares of company stock worth $5,099,325. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

