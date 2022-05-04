Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

NYSE:PKG opened at $161.69 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

