Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading Down 1.3%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 4,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 49,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 29.68 and a current ratio of 29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$18.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.66.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

