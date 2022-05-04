Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $503.16

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.16 ($6.29) and traded as low as GBX 310.44 ($3.88). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.95), with a volume of 564,333 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 37.93 and a current ratio of 37.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.

In related news, insider Dame Sue Owen purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £27,249 ($34,039.98).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

