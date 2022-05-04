Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.