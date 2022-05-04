Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
