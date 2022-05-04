Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -619.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 306,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

