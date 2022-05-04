Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.88. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

