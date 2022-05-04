Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 4,803,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $41,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

