Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 4,803,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.84.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $41,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
