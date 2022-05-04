Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 82,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 684.0% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 38.8% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,191,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 333,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 22.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

