Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Cut by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 159,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Paychex by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,865,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

PAYX stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

