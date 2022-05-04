Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Paychex worth $217,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $61,915,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 81.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after buying an additional 511,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $44,036,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 308.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 478,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 361,184 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,370. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

