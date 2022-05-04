Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.87. Paycom Software has a one year low of $278.37 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.