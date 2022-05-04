PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $360,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 15,216,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,434,506. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.57.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.