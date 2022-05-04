PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

