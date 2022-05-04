PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,216,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,434,506. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.