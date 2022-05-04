Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $570.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $339,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

