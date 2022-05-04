Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $9.71. Pearson shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 319,381 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.78) to GBX 740 ($9.24) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

