Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,288 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.67% of Porch Group worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.