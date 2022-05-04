Pembroke Management LTD Buys 12,148 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Shutterstock accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.81% of Shutterstock worth $32,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,471 shares of company stock valued at $16,987,062 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Shutterstock Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.