Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,307 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.52% of Castle Biosciences worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.