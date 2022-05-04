Pembroke Management LTD Has $41.29 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $41,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.77. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.44 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.