Pembroke Management LTD Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.07% of Stantec worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stantec by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Shares of STN stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Stantec Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.