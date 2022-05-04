Pembroke Management LTD Purchases Shares of 8,189 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

