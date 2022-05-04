Pembroke Management LTD Sells 31,351 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.05% of Franklin Covey worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

