Pembroke Management LTD Sells 5,051 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.71% of Couchbase worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

BASE opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

