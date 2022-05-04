Pembroke Management LTD Takes Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,444,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,961,000. Tricon Residential accounts for 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.53% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

