Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF – Get Rating) (NYSE:PGH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Pengrowth Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 434,751 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$33.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06.
Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (TSE:PGF)
