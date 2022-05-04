Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $166.08 and last traded at $166.35, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.15.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.30.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $102,654,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $100,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 548.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.79.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

