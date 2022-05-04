Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEBO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 549.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 76,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 59,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 55,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

