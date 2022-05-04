People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

