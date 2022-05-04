People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Position Lifted by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 635.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,842 shares during the period. People’s United Financial makes up about 3.5% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in People’s United Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT remained flat at $$19.41 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

