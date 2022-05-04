PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.57. The company had a trading volume of 181,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.49 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

