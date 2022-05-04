Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $781,705 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after buying an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,317 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,611,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

