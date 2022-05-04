Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.