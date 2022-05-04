Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 19.4% in April

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,908. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

