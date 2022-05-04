PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Up 0.2%

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.10 and last traded at C$24.10. 1,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.15.

PFB Company Profile (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

