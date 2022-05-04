Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.09

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $17.63. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 1 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHVS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
